KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man was fined RM2,000 by the Sessions Court here today for improper use of the network facilities by insulting the police through a posting on his Facebook.

Judge M. M. Edwin Paramjothy meted out the fine on Mohammad Shahrizal Md Shah Rudin, 30, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He paid the fine.

Mohammad Shahrizal was charged with knowingly making and initiating the transmission of offensive communications against the police with intent to annoy others through his Facebook, with the profile name “Riz Mhma”, at 8 pm last April 28.

When handing out the sentence, Edwin said the posting by the accused, although without malicious intent, had belittled the contributions of the police as frontliners in the fight against Covid-19.

Deputy public prosecutor Annur Atiqah Abd Hadi prosecuted, while Mohammad Shahrizal was unrepresented. -Bernama