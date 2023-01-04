Unity Govt convention a platform to find common direction

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has witnessed the establishment of a Unity Government for the first time in the country's history when no single political party won a majority in the 15th General Election (GE15) last year.

After more than 100 days at the helm of the national administration, the Unity Government under the leadership of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will hold a convention on May 14 to determine common direction and course of action in the administration of the country.

Fellow of the Academy of Sciences Malaysia Prof Dr Jayum Anak Jawan said the Unity Government National Convention is important to convince the people that the government is strong and intact to take the country forward despite having to go through various challenges in the administrative process.

He said the convention which will be attended by 20 parties under the Unity Government will also give the impression that the country's politics and leadership are in a stable state, thus giving confidence to foreign investors to invest in Malaysia.

“This convention will also show that the cooperation between the main parties namely PKR, DAP, Umno and GPS is going well and the leaders are working together for one purpose, which is to develop Malaysia in order to fulfill the trust given by the people in GE15,“ he told Bernama.

The Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Political Science professor described the convention as giving a report to the people about the efforts that the Anwar-led government has made so far.

Meanwhile, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Political Science senior lecturer Dr Jamaie Hamil said the convention would be the best platform for the new government to discuss all issues and problems between the parties in the government.

He said the convention will also have a significant impact on the people at the grassroots level to understand the government's direction so that they would continue to provide support.

Although unity is not something new for Malaysia, the political analyst described the establishment of the Unity Government as one of the best elements in the country's political arena, hence the convention will seek a formula to maintain unity through the formation of the government.

“This convention is very relevant because we will know why this Unity Government was formed, why it needs to be maintained, why it needs to be supported and on what grounds this government will continue to be the best government after the democratic era in this country develops,“ he said.

For United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) president Datuk Ewon Benedick, the convention is important because it is a platform for making Malaysia a more progressive, harmonious, united and developing country.

As the president of UPKO, he said he wanted to convey those aspirations to the convention and Malaysians in general.

“For UPKO, the national administration should be led by the political coalition of various races that are progressive and not extreme to the principle of one race and religion. That’s why UPKO feels more comfortable being part of the Unity Government led by Anwar and will play a role in providing inputs to the governance system,“ he said.

Ewon who is also Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister said the Unity Government is a more progressive coalition to shape Malaysia's future for the next 60 years.

Previously, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the convention involving all parties in the Unity Government at Dewan Merdeka, World Trade Centre, here, on May 14 will show solidarity among the coalition parties. -Bernama