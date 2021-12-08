Unity key to meeting government's Malaysian Family aspirations

KUALA LUMPUR: The basis of a multiracial and multireligious nation is none other than unity, the core element that allows peace, harmony and prosperity to prevail at all times.

Likewise, the well-being and happiness of a family are contingent on the unity that binds the family members together.

In the context of nationhood, unity means the people coming together in terms of their efforts, thoughts, aspirations and sacrifices, and building a strong bond to produce a successful and progressive nation-state.

These are the views of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) academic Muhd Norizam Jamian when asked to comment on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s Malaysian Family concept.

Muhd Norizam, who is a lecturer at the Centre for Research on Malay Language, Literature and Culture at the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, UKM, described unity as a process that unites an entire society in order to form a common identity and values, as well as develop feelings of love and pride for their homeland.

“Similarly, in the context of the Malaysian Family, unity will only emerge when Malaysians come together to create a national identity amid their diversity,” he told Bernama.

Muhd Norizam also stressed that in order to maintain tolerance and unity among the various races, it is essential for every Malaysian to be understanding and embrace the diversity of the people.

According to the academic, it was the British colonial government’s “divide and rule” policy long ago that led to gaps in interethnic relations in terms of demographics, politics, economy, language, education and association which exist till today.

“This is why Malaysians must take the effort to get to know each other better and learn more about each other's language, religion and culture. This way, the people will understand each other better and avoid triggering sensitive issues that usually arise as a result of a misunderstanding,” he said.

He said it will be easier for Malaysians to accept one another if they are understanding and have embraced the diversity of the nation’s plural society.

“Acceptance will create a sense of togetherness and brotherhood. Just like the Malay proverb bagai aur dengan tebing (like the bamboo and the riverbank that are dependent on one another), the bamboo needs the riverbank in order to survive while the riverbank needs the roots of the bamboo plant to prevent erosion.

“The same thing applies to the lives of Malaysians as a family. To live together in harmony, they must accept each other’s weaknesses and strengths. Differences in skin colour, language and beliefs should not be allowed to divide Malaysians,” he added.

Pointing to the Covid-19 pandemic that has impacted the health, economy, education and daily lives of Malaysians regardless of their race and religion, Muhd Norizam said the prevailing situation has made it clear to the people of the importance of helping one another as a family.

Elaborating on the Malaysian Family concept, he said the simplicity of the concept is its main strength as it can be easily understood by the people.

“The term ‘family’ is understood by people from all walks of life. Everyone knows what family means because it is something that’s close to people’s hearts. This is because families are the foundation of a society and also the nation. The Malaysian Family concept is very appropriate in view of our nation’s plural society,” he said, adding that no matter what concept or policy is introduced by a prime minister, the important thing is its effective implementation so that the nation prospers.

Muhd Norizam also suggested that the Malaysian Family aspiration be absorbed into the national education system to ensure its continuity.

“We don’t want our future generations to be tainted by extreme racism and individualism and lack integrity to the extent of causing rifts in our society. The peace and harmony we have enjoyed for the past 64 years will be in vain if it is destroyed by negative elements,” he added.

Meanwhile, private-sector employee Noor Hasliza Nusi, when asked to comment on the Malaysian Family concept, said harmonious interracial relations are the key to the nation’s progress and stability.

As such, she said, the Malaysian Family concept upheld by the prime minister is appropriate as it demands the cooperation of all the people regardless of their race and religion.

“During a time like this (as the nation grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic), people should put aside their prejudices and dissatisfactions. Together, they must rise and find solutions to end the Covid-19 crisis, as well as look for effective ways to unite the people as we move to the endemic phase,” she added. -Bernama