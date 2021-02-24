Update MySejahtera app to register for Covid-19 vaccination

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the public can now register to get the Covid-19 vaccine through the MySejahtera application version 1.0.28.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today launched the vaccination registration programme through the MySejahtera application to facilitate the implementation of the immunisation drive.

The registration programme was launched after the Prime Minister received the first of the two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shot at a health centre in Putrajaya, at 2.43 pm.

Before registering, iOS and Android users need to update their MySejahtera application. The ‘Covid-19 Vaccination’ icon which contains personal information also needs to be updated before confirmation.

Once the information is verified, users need to answer some questions including vaccine consent, history of comorbidities and close contact before submitting the application.

The application also advises users to activate push notification to receive any info about the national immunisation programme and if selected, they need to do appointment confirmation.

Users selected to receive the vaccine must come to the vaccination centre and scan the centre’s QR code for confirmation of attendance.

Then, the user profile needs to be verified according to the instructions of the medical staff, and after receiving the jab, the user needs to scan the QR code of the vaccine and confirm the process when directed by the medical staff.

After the vaccination process, recipients need to send symptom-related feedback in the MySejahtera application and they will also receive a Covid-19 vaccine immunisation digital certificate which can be viewed on the profile menu.

Registration through the MySejahtera application is one of the five online or manual registration methods provided by the government for the public to get the Covid-19 vaccination.

Another online method is through a special website at www.vaksincovid.gov.my while for manual registration, the members of the public can register by contacting the hotline (soon-to-be-launched), visiting public and private health facilities as well as through outreach programme for rural and interior areas.

The national immunisation programme will be implemented in three phases, with the first phase starting today until April 2021 involving frontliners, phase two from April to August is for senior citizens aged 65 and above, high-risk groups and people with disabilities while phase three is from May 2021 to February 2022, for those aged 18 and above.

Malaysia has signed agreements to procure 66.7 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine through the COVAX Facility from five producers - Pfizer BioNTech, Astra Zeneca, Sinovac, CanSino and Gamaleya.

For more information on the vaccines, visit www.vaksincovid.gov.my. — Bernama