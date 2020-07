KUALA LUMPUR: The government will extend the use of natural rubber in road construction throughout the country this year, said Deputy Works Minister Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith (pix).

He said this will be implemented through the RM140-million allocation under the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (PRIHATIN).

This will help to further diversify the use of local rubber and increase the income of smallholders.

“The ministry has also conducted a survey on the use of plastic waste as additional material in road construction.

“The quality of plastic roads have been found to be better than conventional roads, with cracks occurring in plastic roads after 15 months compared to six months in conventional roads,” he said during the question-and-answer session in Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a question from Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir (PH-Temerloh) who asked for the latest status on the use of rubber and plastic in road construction. -Bernama