Used furniture helps flood victims refurnish homes

SHAH ALAM: When two close friends set out to expand their used furniture business, little did they know they would one day play a key role in helping to refurnish the homes of flood victims, especially those in east coast states.

What began as an online disposal of furniture and household items at the start of the movement control order two years ago, has since grown into a lucrative business they never expected to run.

From old clothes, home decor, audio equipment and electrical appliances to common and antique furniture, the two accept almost anything reusable.

With a warehouse two-thirds the size of a football field that is filled to the brim with thousands of discarded items at an industrial area in Kampung Baru Subang, Unearth Store founder Johnson Goh, 36, and co-founder Lee Huangshi, 35, were involved in digital marketing before their new venture started turning hefty profits by putting unwanted goods to good use.

“It is sad to see furniture and other household items that are still in good condition end up in the landfill. Many want to buy such items but cannot afford them. Some want to dispose of them but do not know how. This is where we come in,” Lee told theSun recently.

He said the bulk of Unearth’s major customers are resellers in Kelantan, who supply used furniture to flood victims.

“They stock up a couple of months before the monsoon season. These used items provide an affordable alternative for those affected by the floods to refurnish their homes with the things they lost. We even supply them with used clothing, which is in high demand. Often, we throw in freebies when large purchases are made.”

Lee said the company also donates used furniture for needy causes through charitable organisations and churches. Some of those contributions went to those hit by the floods in Taman Sri Muda in December last year.

He said the company imposes a small fee for transport and manpower and shares profits from the sale of the items with the owners.

“We share half the profits with the owners and do not take any upfront payment for the moving fee as it will be offset from the sale of their discarded items.

“Often, if there is no inconvenience in the moving process, we waive the fee. Our valuation of the items is based on prices that are reasonable and saleable. Most of those who dispose of their furniture are from the upper middle income group, while demand for the items comes mainly from the lower income group.”

Lee said his company relies on advertising its goods and services on social media platforms to reach its target audience. He said response has been overwhelming and due to the affordable prices, the store’s customers were prepared to travel from other states to acquire the items.

“I once asked a customer why he had come from so far away just to buy from us, and he said it was the only way he could afford to have furniture for his home. He bought a used bed and told us that it was the first bed he had ever owned in his life.”