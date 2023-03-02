Vendee Globe sailor claims she’s punished for being a mother

PARIS: Record-breaking French sailor Clarisse Cremer on Thursday claimed she has been effectively banned from entering the 2024 Vendee Globe round the world race because she recently became a mother.

“I’m in shock,“ said the 33-year-old Cremer who has been removed as skipper of the “Banque Populaire” boat.

The team took the decision, believing she was unable to qualify for the epic race after a change in regulations.

“I learned last Friday that Banque Populaire had decided to replace me,“ explained Cremer who was 12th on the last edition of the race in 2020-2021.

In the past, any sailor who had finished a previous race automatically qualified for the next edition.

But this rule changed in 2021. Now, skippers who do not have a new boat, are all obliged to take part in a certain number of races to accumulate qualifying miles.

“Under this criteria, I fell behind the other competitors at the start, my pregnancy having prevented me from taking part in qualifying races for a year,“ she said.

Ronan Lucas, director of Team Banque Populaire, said they had attempted “everything possible” with the organisers to change the rules or “obtain the guarantee of a wildcard”, without success.

“We are at 0 miles and those ahead of us have at least 2,600 miles (4,100 km). We will never catch up with them,“ he said.

However, Cremer, who holds the Vendee race record for a woman in 87 days, 2 hours and 24 minutes, insisted she had plenty of time to make up the required mileage.

“There are two full seasons left and four trans-Atlantic crossings to reach the level,“ she said.

“Today, it’s clear that the rules chosen by the Vendee Globe prohibit a woman from having a child,“ she added.

In a statement, Vendee Globe officials said it could “under no circumstances change the rules with the selection process already underway”.

Cremer’s situation attracted widespread criticism.

“No woman should suffer this kind of decision. When will there be a system that can allow women to find their place after a maternity break,“ Camille Lecointre, a double Olympic sailing bronze medallist, told AFP.

French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera tweeted that she had discussed the issue with Vendee Globe president Alain Leboeuf who recognised that the race rules must evolve for mothers.

“For 2024, Clarisse’s chances are not extinguished. I am in contact with the stakeholders who are all committed to finding a solution,“ she insisted.

The 10th edition of the Vendee Globe will start on November 10, 2024.

In the 2020/2021 edition, of the 33 competitors at the start, six were women. -AFP