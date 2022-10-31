Vietnam targets over US$5b in fruit export turnover by 2025

HANOI: Vietnam’s fruit export turnover is expected to top US$5 billion by 2025 and about US$6.5 billion by 2030.

According to a plan to develop key fruit trees until 2025 and 2030 approved recently by the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry (MARD), Vietnam will concentrate on developing 14 key fruit trees, including dragon fruit, mango, banana, litchi, longan, orange, grapefruit, pineapple, rambutan, durian, jackfruit, passion fruit, avocado, and custard apple, Vietnam news agency (VNA) reported.

The area of these fruit trees is planned to reach 960,000 hectares by 2025 and 1 million hectares by 2030, producing about 11 to 12 million tonnes and 13 to 14 million tonnes of products, respectively.

MARD set to expand the total planting area of fruit trees nationwide to 1.2 million by 2025 and 1.3 million by in 2030, with respective yields of 14 million tonnes and 16 million tonnes.

The ministry has assigned its Plant Protection Department to coordinate with localities in disease management on fruit trees, and guide localities to develop planting area codes and traceability of the origin of products; and work with units on expanding export markets for fruit products.

It will join hands with localities and businesses in removing trade barriers, expanding markets, promoting science and technology transfer, supporting farmers in accessing capital, building concentrated fruit growing areas, and developing deep processing facilities, VNA reported.

Statistics from the General Department of the Vietnam Customs show that dragon fruit is the largest export turnover in the first eight months of 2022, reaching nearly US$463 million. It was followed by banana and durian with US$237 million and US$158 million, respectively.-Bernama