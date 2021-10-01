Village chiefs, district officers urged to promote Socso benefits

KOTA KINABALU: Village chiefs and district officers in every area must play their roles and work together with Sabah Social Security Organisation (Socso) to promote the benefits of programmes under the agency to the people.

Sabah Community Development and People's Welfare Minister Shahelmey Yahya(pix) said it would be in line with the national prosperity programme that aims to ensure the welfare of the people in this country, especially in Sabah is protected.

“As we endure the Covid-19 pandemic, Socso came to assist in the welfare of workers affected by the pandemic,” he said here today.

He was speaking in conjunction with the 50th Golden Jubilee Celebration of Socso at Wisma Perkeso here.

Shahelmey also expressed his hope that in its effort to provide protection to workers, Socso’s assistance needed to be adapted to the current situation so that services to the people are appropriate and relevant.

Meanwhile, Sabah Socso director Dr Mohd Ali HIndia said Socso Sabah had channeled more than RM1 billion to the people through economic stimulus packages that were announced since the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said, the amount included wage subsidies, employment incentives and contribution grants to those who are self-employed.

“The aid also covered the Strategic Programme to Empower the People and the Economy (Pemerkasa) 1.0 package last year until April this year,“ he said.

In the event, Socso also expressed its appreciation to the print and electronic media including the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), Daily Express and other departments among them the State Health Department and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM). -Bernama