Viral message on aid for senior citizens fake news

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Welfare Department (JKM) today dismissed as fake news a viral message that it has opened an online application for all senior citizens to secure a monthly aid of RM500 this year.

The Quick Response Team of the Communications and Multimedia Ministry, in a statement, said JKM advised the public to not easily trust any information circulated on social media.

The people can refer to JKM’s official portal, www.jkm.gov.my, for accurate information on aid schemes offered by the department, it said.

JKM also urged the public to be smart and responsible digital citizens, it added.-Bernama