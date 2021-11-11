Virtual visit of Memorial Archives can strengthen nation's identity: Nancy

KUALA LUMPUR: A virtual visit of the Memorial Archives known as the ‘Eksplorasi Negarawan #klikdijari’ programme organised by the National Archives of Malaysia, can empower cultural programmes towards strengthening the nation’s identity, says Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri(pix).

She said this was because understanding how statesmen worked on the struggle towards achieving independence and the establishment of Malaysia could give greater awareness to the younger generation, as well as the local and foreign communities.

“This can give awareness to the younger generation and the community to become part of a Malaysian Family that is more loyal and patriotic, no matter where they are,“ she said in her speech at the launching ceremony of the programme yesterday.

She also hoped that the National Archives could collaborate with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education to introduce it as a pilot project and include it as an additional co-curriculum at the school level as well as public and private institutes of higher learning.

Apart from that, Nancy said the virtual tour could have an impact in empowering a smart cultural ecosystem through ‘archives tourism’ by the National Archives.

Through this technology, she said visitors could have access to the Memorial Archives, owned by the National Archives, at their fingertips.

“We are facing a situation (Covid-19 pandemic) that has never happened before, and this requires us to change the way we deliver services to the people.

“Therefore, congratulations to the National Archives for being able to adapt to current changes and the latest technological developments by developing products using the concept of virtual visiting, that can be used by the Malaysian Family,“ she said.

The virtual tour product currently involves six memorial archives, namely the Tun Abdul Razak Memorial, Tun Hussein Onn Memorial, Negarawan Memorial, Declaration of Independence Memorial, Tun Abdul Ghafar Baba Memorial and P. Ramlee Memorial Library.

In the next phase, the National Archives will continue the development of virtual visits to five more Memorial Archives, namely the Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Memorial, Galeria Seri Perdana, Mahathir Mohamad’s Birthplace, Merdeka House and P. Ramlee’s Birthplace.