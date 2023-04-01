VSTECS Appointed as Distributor for Microsoft Surface in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: VSTECS Berhad, Malaysia’s leading Information & Communications Technology distributor, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, VSTECS Astar Sdn Bhd, is now authorised to supply Microsoft Surface devices to enterprises in Malaysia for commercial usage.

VSTECS Berhad CEO JH Soong said, “We are thrilled to add Microsoft Surface for Business to our suite of offerings. This is timely as we continue to witness increasing investment by enterprises in digital transformation to improve business continuity. Microsoft Surface for Business supports the market’s evolving needs as the hybrid workplace continues to take shape. With its streamlined deployment, high performance and enterprise level security, it is a compelling product for enterprises across various industries. We will now be able to offer these devices together with Microsoft Office 365 to help meet organisations’ need for robust security, reliability, and user productivity.”

Azizah Ali, Chief Marketing and Operations Officer for Microsoft in Malaysia, said: “With businesses of all sizes embracing the era of hybrid work, we are pleased to welcome VSTECS as an authorised distributor for Microsoft Surface for Business in Malaysia, building on our long-standing partnership in the region.”