Wan Saiful to file representation on graft charges

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan will file a representation to the Attorney-General’s Chambers on two graft charges he is facing in relation to the Jana Wibawa project.

The matter was informed by lawyer Datuk Rosal Azimin Ahmad who represented Wan Saiful, 48, during the mention of the case for the first time before Sessions Court Judge Rozina Ayob today.

Meanwhile, deputy public prosecutor Mohd 'Afif Ali said the prosecution had today handed over some documents to the defence in accordance with Section 51A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“However, some other documents such as banking documents and documents from the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) will be submitted later. Therefore, we are requesting for time to get the original documents from the bank,“ he said.

During the proceedings, Rozina reprimanded the Tasek Gelugor Member of Parliament to arrive early in court.

“I hope this is the first and last time, (of turning up late to court), after this, please plan your journey,” said the judge.

Wan Saiful then apologised and told the court that he had left home at 7.15 am but did not expect the journey to take two hours.

The court then set May 8 for the re-mention of the case.

In the previous proceedings, Wan Saiful pleaded not guilty to the two charges before Sessions Court Judge Azura Alwi.

On the first charge, he was alleged to have solicited a bribe from one Lian Tan Chuan as an inducement for him to help a company, Nepturis Sdn Bhd, secure the “Central Spine Road: Sertik to East Coast Expressway Interchange” project, worth RM232 million from the Malaysian government.

Wan Saiful was also charged with receiving RM6,962,694.54, which was transferred from a Maybank Islamic Bhd account owned by Nepturis Sdn Bhd into a CIMB Bank Bhd account owned by his company, WSA Advisory Group Sdn Bhd, as a reward for helping the company obtained a letter of acceptance for the project.

He is alleged to have committed both offences at the Royal Lake Club, Taman Tasik Perdana here, in April 2022 and at CIMB Bank Bhd Bukit Tunku branch, Taman Tunku, Bukit Tunku here between July 8, 2022, and Sept 30, 2022. -Bernama