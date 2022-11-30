Warning of continous rain in eight states until Dec 4

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of continuous rain in eight states from tomorrow until Sunday (Dec 4).

MetMalaysia said in a statement today that continuous rain is expected from tomorrow until Saturday (Dec 3) in four states, namely Perak (Hulu Perak); Kelantan (Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai); Pahang (Jerantut, Kuantan and Pekan); and the whole of Terengganu.

Similar weather condition is forecast to begin tomorrow in Sabah, involving areas in Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan and Beluran) and Kudat while Perlis, Kedah and Penang are expected to experience two days of continuous rain from Saturday (Dec 3).

Meanwhile, MetMalaysia said in a separate statement that continuous heavy rain is expected in the east of Sabah, the east coast and the north of the peninsula from tomorrow until Monday (Dec 5) due to strong easterly winds from the western Pacific Ocean.

MetMalaysia said that, at the same time, the low-pressure system that is expected to form in the South China Sea on Friday (Dec 2) could move westward across the Malaysia-Thailand border heading towards the Andaman Sea on Saturday (Dec 3) and Sunday (Dec 4), and could increase the intensity of rain.

“Strong waves and winds are expected to hit coastal areas as well as the waters of Kelantan and Terengganu. This situation is dangerous to any beach or sea activity,” the statement added.

MetMalaysia advised the public in the affected areas to be more aware and prepared for any eventuality.-Bernama