Water supply 68 per cent restored in 998 areas in Klang Valley

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply in 998 areas in Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Selangor, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor has been restored by 68 per cent as at noon today.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communication head Elina Baseri, in a statement today, said water supply in Hulu Selangor has been fully restored, while in Kuala Selangor, it was 99.4 per cent and 94.2 per cent in Shah Alam.

In Petaling, it was 89.8 per cent, Kuala Langat (85.7 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (38.6 per cent) and Klang (16.8 per cent).

“The duration of water supply disruption and restoration in the affected areas will vary depending on the location of the consumer’s premises and the water pressure on the water supply distribution system.

“Air Selangor continues to mobilise alternative water supply assistance via tanker trucks to critical premises such as hospitals, dialysis centres, Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRC) and Vaccination Centres (PPV), as well as for use at funeral ceremony,” she said.

Water supply was disrupted in the affected areas due to work to improve and maintain critical assets at the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant Phase 1 (LRA SSP1) last Oct 13.

She advised consumers to let the taps flow for while until the water turns clear before using the water and to use water prudently to ensure the recovery process in the affected area runs smoothly as scheduled.

The status of water supply restoration will be updated from time to time through Air Selangor's official communication channels including its website www.airselangor.com , Air Selangor application, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Consumers can also call the call center at 15300.-Bernama