Water supply disruption in 12 areas in Klang, Shah Alam tonight

KUALA LUMPUR: Twelve areas in Klang and Shah Alam are experiencing unscheduled water supply disruption from 8.30 pm today, following a burst pipe in Jalan Seruling 59, Taman Andalas, Klang.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri said the water supply was suspended to facilitate repair works.

The areas affected are Taman Sentosa, Jalan Raja Nong, Jalan Bendahara, Jalan Bentara, Jalan Sg Jati, Jalan Temenggong, Jalan Laksamana, Taman Bijaya, Taman Rakyat, Jalan Seri Sarawak, Bandar Puteri and Bandar Putera 2, Klang.

“The repair work is expected to be completed at 7 am tomorrow,” she said in a statement.

Consumers will receive water supply in stages depending on the distance of the premises and the water pressure level once the repair work is completed she said, adding that water supply is expected to be fully restored by 5 pm tomorrow. — Bernama