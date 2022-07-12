Water supply disruption in Melaka Tengah, Alor Gajah, Jasin on July 20

MALACCA: Some 7,816 account users of Syarikat Bekalan Air Melaka (SAMB) will experience scheduled water supply disruption this July 20 due to cleaning work at the Durian Tunggal Pump House.

According to SAMB, the cleaning work will disrupt water supply to consumers in Melaka Tengah, Alor Gajah and Jasin from 9 pm on July 20, with the supply expected to be restored at 9 am the following day.

“Implementation of this (cleaning) work has been approved by the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) to upgrade the water supply system for the convenience of consumers,“ it said.

Among the areas that will be affected in Melaka Tengah are Ayer Keroh Country Golf, Vista Kirana, Tiara Golf and Taman Melaka Perdana, Alor Gajah (Paya Mengkuang, Tanjong Bidara, Jalan Padang Keladi, Taman Nuri, Belimbing Dalam) and Jasin (Kampung Air Pasir, Kampung Baru) Selandar, the whole of Kampung Bukit Senggeh, Selandar town).

SAMB advises consumers to store adequate water supply for use during the disruption period.

For inquiries and more information, consumers can contact the SAMB Customer Service Centre which operates 24 hours at 15800 or SMS/ WhatsApp to 013-751 5800.-Bernama