Water supply in Petaling, Klang areas fully restored

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply in all 142 areas in Petaling and Klang affected by the unscheduled water supply disruption due to a burst pipe incident in Section 15, Shah Alam on Tuesday, was fully restored at 7am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications Head Elina Baseri, in a statement today thanked consumers for their patience and cooperation throughout the duration of the unscheduled water disruption.

On Tuesday, a total of 142 areas in the Petaling and Klang districts experienced an unscheduled water supply disruption following a burst pipe incident as a result of road development works near the Federal Highway by a third party.

For latest information, consumers can refer to Air Selangor’s official communication channels such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or contact the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300.-Bernama