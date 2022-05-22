WCare: 10,759 women receive benefit as of March

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 10,759 women, or 43.03 per cent, have benefited from the Woman Cancer Reproductive (WCaRe) programme, comprising subsidised mammogram tests for early detection of breast cancer, and cervical cancer screenings (HPV DNA), as of March this year.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister, Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun(pix) said that of the total, 5,922 women, or 23.68 per cent, had benefited from the subsidised mammogram tests and five were detected positive with breast cancer.

Of the total, she said that 4,837 (19.35 per cent) women had benefited from the HPV DNA screenings, with 192 detected positive at an early stage.

“Come on all mothers, undergo early screening immediately for your own good and health,” she said in her speech, which was read by her deputy, Datuk Seri Zailah Mohd Yusoff, at the 2022 Mother’s Day celebration here, today.

She said that the ministry also targeted 50,000 women to benefit from both programmes this year.

In conjunction with Mother’s Day, which is celebrated on May 8 every year, Rina said that her ministry, through the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN), provided free health screenings for 100 mothers in every state from May 8 to 31.

She said that the services could be obtained at 49 Nur Sejahtera Clinics nationwide.

“I would like to urge and encourage eligible mothers and women to immediately obtain this service for their well-being and that of their beloved family,” she added.-Bernama