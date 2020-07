KUALA LUMPUR: A weak earthquake measuring 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale was reported to have occurred at the Lahad Datu coastal area, Sabah, at 9.20pm last night.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department said in a statement that it occurred at a depth of 10km, about 16km southeast of Manar, Sabah.

However, the statement said, the quake did not pose the threat of a tsunami to Malaysia. — Bernama