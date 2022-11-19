When is the 2022 World Cup opening ceremony?

HERE’S what you need to know about the opening ceremony that will take place ahead of the Nov 20-Dec 18 World Cup in Qatar:

WHEN

» The opening ceremony of the World Cup will take place on Nov 20, ahead of the opening Group A match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

» The opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1400 GMT (10pm Malaysian time).

» The original plan was for the opening ceremony to be held before Qatar’s first game on Nov 21, which would have created the unusual situation of two games being held before it. The opening match was then brought forward by a day.

» Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso said he will not attend his nation’s high-profile opening match against Qatar, citing domestic unrest.

WHERE

» The opening ceremony will be held at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium located 40km north of Doha.

» Named and designed after the tents used by nomads in the Gulf, the Al Bayt Stadium is the farthest venue from central Doha but also one of the biggest and has a retractable roof.

WHO

» FIFA are yet to announce a full list of performers for the 2022 World Cup opening ceremony.

» South Korea’s BTS said Jungkook, one of seven members of the boy band, will perform at the ceremony.

» Other names reported to be involved in the opening ceremony include Colombian pop star Shakira, who sang the 2010 World Cup’s official song, the Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams and Nora Fatehi, according to The Telegraph.

» British singer Dua Lipa denied a report that she was set to perform at the ceremony.

» Singer Rod Stewart told The Times he had turned down an offer of “over US$1 million (RM4.55m)” to perform in Qatar.

