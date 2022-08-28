Why I favour introducing motorcycle e-hailing services

THOSE who are calling for motorcycle e-hailing services to be allowed in Malaysia may be brushed off as lacking in safety consciousness, or hoping to operate an e-hailing company specialising in motorcycle transport services, or becoming a rider to carry fare-paying passengers.

But I only have the public’s interest in mind and not for personal gain.

I conduct the Travel and Tours Enhancement Course that travel and tour operators must attend before they can renew their company licence with the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry.

One of the modules covers health, safety, security and insurance, therefore, I am well versed in these subjects.

For example, I do not subscribe to the claim that insurance offers protection.

It could only pay compensation to victims who have already suffered pain and inconvenience.

The best form of protection is to be careful and act wisely.

For example, I would opt to travel in an uninsured brand-new private car than an insured 10-year-old taxi.

If injured, I would have to sue the driver at fault and wait many years before being awarded compensation from a court.

Daily, I walk briskly or jog slowly for an hour before daybreak for exercise.

Previously, I used to have long walks for more than two hours that may take me to Dataran Merdeka or the small lake at Ampang Hilir in Kuala Lumpur, often passing through quiet residential neighbourhoods.

I stopped doing that after several encounters with dogs. But if I were to carry a stick or cane, I would look threatening to humans.

I also used to cycle on roads and highways before daybreak, with lights and reflectors all around but stopped after realising that it was still dangerous.

In recent years, I only cycle within the premises of a condominium that has four blocks of apartments built on a huge piece of land.

It takes an hour to cover 18 to 24 rounds and would be too risky to go faster, as stationary cars may suddenly reverse out or take off in a hurry.

Whether I walk, jog or cycle within the premises, I usually start just after 5am to avoid vehicles and people as I dread to be near joggers who are breathing heavily.

I also avoid eateries that are overcrowded and will put on double masks while waiting or soon after finishing my meals.

I obtained my driving licence for both cars and motorcycles in 1969 and have never owned a motorbike for safety reasons.

Half a century ago, I rode from Port Klang to Mentakab to check out the small school where I was born and found it was used as a workshop for motor vehicles.

It was my friend’s bike and we took turns riding pillion, which was no fun as it was very painful on the buttocks. They were used to grip the seat to maintain balance.

On another trip, we rode to Tapah Road, a small town with a railway station near Tapah, Perak.

The last time I was astride a motorcycle was in 1974 when I rode pillion from Kuala Lumpur to Port Dickson and back.

It was the crazy time of my life as I had to return the same night and report for work the next day.

I had forgotten the purpose of the trip and only remembered that I fell asleep several times and was jolted awake each time after losing balance.

Had I fallen off, I would be as good as dead. Sleep is very difficult to hold off even in life-threatening situations.

I do not foresee myself riding a motorcycle, but would have no qualms riding pillion so as not to miss a flight, be late for an important meeting or conduct training.

I hate being late and have always been on time. I would rather arrive very early and wait at the venue than wait elsewhere.

Also, I pay my monthly bills as soon as they are received instead of at the

last minute. Either way, payment intervals remain every 30 days.

Having a good start at the beginning will ensure a smooth continuation without having to rush later. After all, we are defined by our habits.

Although I no longer commute to work in the office, I empathise with those that must endure endless traffic congestion, especially during the morning and evening rush hours, and also those desperately trying to catch a flight or reach a venue on time for a crucial meeting.

It is tough enough when traffic is reduced to a crawl, but becomes nerve-wracking when it does not move for ages.

It can be torturous and highly stressful for many caught in such tense situations.

A person’s blood pressure would shoot up, taking a heavy toll on the health of commuters.

But the powers that be in Malaysia seem to be oblivious and refuse to consider allowing motorcycle e-hailing services to circumvent heavy traffic congestion, unlike neighbouring countries such as Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam which are more caring and have done so safely.

Perhaps our authorities prefer the status quo just to avoid being accused of being irresponsible, often citing high casualty rates involving motorcyclists.

But the risks taken by fare-paying passengers would be no higher than existing pillion riders.

With some training and close monitoring, e-hailing motorcycle riders could even become exemplary road users and will surely be heroes for those who can not afford steep e-hailing fares.

Just as a coin has two sides, the authorities should also look at the other side and not remain indifferent, and allow the public the option to choose.

YS Chan is a master trainer for Mesra Malaysia and Travel and Tours Enhancement Course and an Asean Tourism Master Trainer. He is also a tourism and transport business consultant. Comments: letters@thesundaily