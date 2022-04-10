Witness: Zeti knew of Najib’s US$100m donation - Report

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court was told today that former Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz (pix) knew that Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak would receive a US$100 million contribution from Saudi Arabia into his personal account in 2011.

Former AmBank non-executive director Cheah Tek Kuang, 75, said he informed Zeti of the matter in a meeting, shortly after Najib opened an account at the bank.

“I made the appointment to meet with Tan Sri Zeti. The purpose of the meeting was to inform her of the opening of Datuk Seri Najib’s account and the receipt of US$100 million from Saudi Arabia. In the meeting, only the two of us discussed it since this matter was confidential and involved the interests of the prime minister.

“It is important for me to inform Tan Sri Zeti about this because it involves the term ‘politically exposed person’, meaning it involves national interests. Tan Sri Zeti took note of the matter and requested that it should be done in accordance with the existing bank and BNM regulations,“ he said.

The 39th prosecution witness said this when reading out his witness statement during the examination-in-chief by DPP Ahmad Akram Gharib at Najib’s corruption and money laundering trial involving RM2.3 billion belonging to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Speaking about the meeting held with Najib on the opening of an account and the entry of US$100 million at the accused’s residence in Bukit Tunku, the witness said Najib himself told him about the entry of money from Saudi Arabia.

“I met Datuk Seri Najib in the living room and introduced myself to him. During that time, only the two of us were in the meeting. I informed him that I had brought a chequebook with an acknowledgment slip, a passbook and a credit card application form. He (Najib) took the document and signed where required.

“Then he informed me that there will be an entry of money from Saudi Arabia. A large amount in USD currency, namely US$100 million. I did not ask for what purpose the money would be received by him, but he himself stated that the money was a contribution to him from the government of Saudi Arabia for ‘Islamic activity’.

“I heard this myself and was informed verbally by Najib. Five minutes later, I left because he (Najib) was quite busy and we didn’t talk about anything other than that related to the account and the transaction that would happen,“ he said.

The witness added that after meeting with Zeti, he handed over all operational matters to Ambank’s relationship manager, Joanna Yu, and the Operations Division led by Ross Foden.

He said that Foden and his team had planned to regulate Najib’s account by providing a special code name.

Cheah said they suggested that a code name be given to the account since the account was sensitive and to avoid information leakage like in the case of the National Feedlot Corporation Sdn Bhd (NFC) with another bank.

“I agreed with the code name which was “AmPrivate Banking-MR” for Najib’s account to avoid personal information being misused. I was given a letter to send to Tan Sri Zeti stating the code name “AmPrivate Banking-MR” in the letter.

“I don’t know whether he (Najib) had been informed about the code name or not, but it involves the internal policy and operation of the bank, as it is the operations’ responsibility to choose the code name,“ he said.

According to Cheah, after receiving the letter from the operations team, he signed the letter and sent it to Zeti on Feb 9, 2011.

“The purpose of the letter was to inform about the code name “AmPrivate Banking-MR” and to make it easier for BNM to monitor and supervise the Ringgit Operations Monitoring System (ROMS). I am not very skilled with regard to ROMS, but as far as I know, it is a system supervised by BNM,“ he said while adding that his contract at AmBank ended on April 1, 2012.

Najib, 69, faces four charges of using his position to obtain bribes amounting to RM2.3 billion belonging to 1MDB and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial before Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues tomorrow.-Bernama