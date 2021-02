KUALA LUMPUR: A drug syndicate led by a woman was busted by police here last week with the seizure RM7.8 million worth of heroin base.

Six suspects, including the woman, who are aged between 22 and 48 were arrested following several raids here and in Selangor on Friday where 240 slabs of the drugs weighing almost 88kg were recovered.

Federal police narcotics crimes investigations department (NCID) deputy director DCP Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said today that police also seized two Glock pistols and 39 rounds of ammunition from the suspects.

“Investigations showed that the drugs were obtained by the syndicate from Myanmar and was smuggled into the country by road,” he said.

Kamarul Zaman said the syndicate had begun its activities in August last year and four of the six suspects tested positive for drug abuse.

He said the syndicate sold heroin to pushers and the amount seized last week could feed over 3.2 million drug users.

Kamarul Zaman said the suspects had used the services of commercial delivery agents to slip past the authorities at movement control order (MCO) checkpoints.

He said police also seized five cars and RM75,000 from the suspects.