Work ongoing to repair Labuan’s dilapidated pipes spanning 150 km

LABUAN: Pipes spanning 150 km or 25 per cent of the 596 km-long water distribution pipeline here are aged 30 to 40 years old, and work to repair and replace the dilapidated pipes is ongoing, according to the Labuan Water Division (BBAL).

Its chief Trinil Indah Puspita said several water projects are being implemented and expected to be completed in 2024.

“One of the ongoing projects is the Non-Revenue Water Reducing Programme 1 for Labuan involving an allocation of RM9.3 million.

“The project commenced in April this year and is scheduled for completion in April 2024. The scope of work includes replacement of pipes, water pressure management and pipe leak search,” she said at a briefing for Labuan Member of Parliament Datuk Rozman Isli at the BBAL office recently.

Trinil also disclosed that the government had approved eight projects involving allocations totalling RM395 million since 2010.

“A few of these projects are delayed by circumstances like replacement work of underground pipes being hindered by septic tanks,” she said.

Meanwhile, Rozman appealed to the federal government to resolve the long-standing water supply issue on the duty-free island.

“The ageing distribution pipes spanning about 150 km must be replaced immediately as the people could no longer endure the weekly water supply disruption.

“We have been told a lack of funding caused delays in replacing pipes. We hope the Ministry of Environment and Water will look into this urgently as Labuan is an international business and financial centre,” he added.-Bernama