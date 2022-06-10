Works Ministry hoping for special funding to replace utilities on Federal Roads

KUALA LUMPUR: The Works Ministry (KKR) is hoping to receive special allocations next year to replace existing utilities under Federal Roads with new technologies, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix) said many utilities or water pipes under old roads throughout the country, whether federal, state or municipal, used old technology.

“That’s why sometimes roads get damaged because the old pipes are steel pipes, there’s rust and so on, then the pipes fail and break and the road sinks. That’s exactly what’s happening now.

“We are asking for special funding for next year to relocate the existing utilities and replace them with newer technology so that the durability of the pipes is better. So, there is no damage from rust or failure of the soil and so on,“ he said during the Ministers’ Question Time.

Fadillah was responding to a supplementary question from Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan) on whether the ministry has agreed to pay to compensation to people who have been victims of damaged roads.-Bernama