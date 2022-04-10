World champs Aaron-Wooi Yik ready to face hunting pack in Europe Tour

KUALA LUMPUR: Top national men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik know they will be the hunted ones after clinching the badminton world title in August, with their rivals set to have done their homework in analysing their game plans.

With the Denmark Open set to be their first tournament since winning their maiden title in the 2022 BWF World Championships in Tokyo, Japan, Wooi Yik believes the two back-to-back European tournaments (including the French Open) would be the litmus test for them in terms of controlling their emotions en route to overcoming their opponents on the court.

“For the past few weeks, we have tried to change our strategy and tactics as I believe other pairs would have studied our game after the world meet.

“The Denmark Open and French Open will be the stage for us to prove that we are able to control our emotions on court,” he told reporters after the training session here today.

Meanwhile, Aaron admitted that he is more excited than ever to compete in both the Denmark Open and French Open after etching their name in the history books by becoming the first Malaysians to win the world title.

Aaron said that winning the world title had boosted their confidence and he hopes to keep the momentum going when they compete in the Denmark Open in Odense from Oct 18-23 and the French Open in Paris from Oct 25-30.

Aaron-Wooi Yik beat three-time world champions Mohamad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia 21-19, 21-14 in the final of the world championships in Tokyo to end Malaysia’s 45-year wait for their first world title.-Bernama