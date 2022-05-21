World Economic Forum provides avenues for Malaysia to work with global community

KUALA LUMPUR: The World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2022, which takes place in Davos, Switzerland from May 22 to 26, is the best platform for Malaysia to convey the voice of the country's leadership and ASEAN in promoting the adoption of an open and sustainable economy for the good of all.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz(pix), who will represent Malaysia at the meeting, will hold several bilateral and multilateral sessions with heads of state and foreign corporations.

“Tengku Zafrul is also scheduled to speak as (speaker/contributor) at four sessions at the WEF,“ according to the 95th People’s Financial Report released today.

The sessions are: 'A Digital ASEAN for All' to provide information on the country's digitalisation policies, initiatives and direction to raise investor confidence in Malaysia; 'Taking the Long View' to describe Malaysia's achievements in drawing up the country's long-term plan such as the 12th Malaysia Plan, especially in the context of Covid-19.

The others are: ‘Global Risks in an Era of Turbulence’ to describe Malaysia’s efforts in addressing long-term global risks; and the 'Building Resilience: Financing Local Economies' workshop to share and exchange views on government policies, initiatives and assistance in building the country's economic resilience, especially the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector to increase the global community's confidence in Malaysia.

Themed “Working Together, Restoring Trust,” the WEF returns after a two-year hiatus to discuss various strategic issues and seek joint solutions related to multi-stakeholder policy planning to address economic, environmental, political and social problems, especially as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The People's Financial Report is a rebranding of the Laksana (the Unit for the Implementation and Coordination of National Agencies on the Economic Stimulus Package) report published by the ministry on a weekly basis since April 2020.-Bernama