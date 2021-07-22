Yayasan Petronas contributes 58 digital devices to students in Melaka

ALOR GAJAH: Yayasan Petronas has contributed 58 digital devices equipped with data connections worth RM145,000 to 58 students in Melaka to facilitate acces to home-based Teaching and Learning (PdPR).

Petronas Southern Region general manager Sazli Zakaria said the contribution was part of its commitment under the Cerdik Programme, a corporate social responsibility initiative by government-linked companies to help students from low-income families adjust to the new norms of online learning.

“Through CerdikK, we want to provide efficient access facilities to get quality education as well as bridge the digital gap for students from underprivileged families and rural areas.

“Hopefully, they won’t be left behind in pursuing academic excellence, especially during the current implementation of PdPR,” he said in a statement here.

Sazli said all the devices which were equipped with free data services, maintenance, technical support and assurance to support the needs of students for the three-year academic period were distributed to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tebong through the Alor Gajah District Education Office.

Meanwhile, the statement said that since May this year, Yayasan Petronas has distributed 12,000 units of digital and supported devices worth RM30 million to 81 schools in 69 districts nationwide, prioritising schools with the majority of students from underprivileged households.

The contribution to Cerdik complements Yayasan Petronas’ various education outreach initiatives that benefit students and teachers, including the Back To School programme last March, where school supplies and personal hygiene kits were distributed to 21,000 students from underprivileged families nationwide.

The foundation also introduced the Duta Guru programme which was held in collaboration with the Ministry of Education where Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) teachers were provided with online teaching kits and guidance on how to create more engaging virtual lessons for their students.-Bernama