Yinson, Prasarana to co-drive autonomous e-bus pilot programme

KUALA LUMPUR: Yinson Holdings Bhd’s green technology division Yinson Green Technologies (M) Sdn Bhd’s majority-owned subsidiary, eMooVit Technology Sdn Bhd, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Prasarana Malaysia Bhd’s wholly owned Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd, to collaborate on a pilot programme for autonomous electric bus operations at Rapid BRT Sunway.

The collaboration leverages eMooVit’s position as a specialised developer in autonomous vehicle and robotic technology as well as Rapid Bus’s position as a bus operator of the Rapid KL public transport network in the Klang Valley.

Under the MoU, eMooVit aims to provide an autonomous electric bus and electric vehicle (EV) charging system, technical support, vehicle maintenance and training sessions for Rapid Bus employees. Rapid Bus will provide the test track and workshop area as well as operational support.

The CEO of eMooVit, Dr Hairi Zamzuri, said it hopes to introduce autonomous electric vehicles (AEV) as they have several advantages, including the potential to cut CO2 emissions, reduce traffic congestion, and lower transport and energy costs.

“In addition, according to a recent statement released by General Insurance Association of Malaysia, more than 80% of road accidents in Malaysia are caused by negligence. This is of great concern and our aspiration is for AEV to limit human errors,” said Hairi in a statement.

Meanwhile, Yinson senior vice president electromobility Ruslin Tamsir pointed out that the government launched the National Automotive Policy 2020 with the aim of enhancing the automotive industry through research and development, especially in next-generation vehicles. Through eMooVit, the group will work with Rapid Bus in introducing next-generation vehicles such as autonomous electric buses.

“This is the first autonomous electronic bus project in Malaysia, and Rapid Bus will be the first public transport operator to embark on a pilot project using this technology. The implementation of this pilot project will focus on evaluating the impact of autonomous electric buses on the urban transport system in terms of technology, social and economy,” said Rapid Bus CEO Muhammad Yazurin Sallij.