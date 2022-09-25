Young shuttlers can bag at least one gold from World Junior meet: Misbun

MALACCA: Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) Youth Development director Datuk Misbun Sidek (pix) is confident that his young charges can succeed at the 2022 BWF World Junior Championships in Santander, Spain from Oct 17-30.

He said Malaysia stand a good chance of bringing home at least one gold medal, just as BAM have targeted, despite the stern test his charges can expect from the other shuttlers.

“We know that teams like China, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Taiwan and Thailand are all very active at the junior world level and they will definitely be a threat.

“So, we will surely put up a convincing performance and I am also optimistic that the opportunity is there for us to be successful at the meet,” he said, adding that the 17 players named by BAM would leave for the world junior meet on Oct 12.

He told reporters this when met at the closing ceremony of the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) south zone-level Badminton Talent Camp officiated by state Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Committee chairman VP Shanmugam.

The national boys’ team will comprise Justin Hoh, Eogene Ewe Eon, Ariffin Nazri, Bryan Jeremy Goonting, Choi Jian Sheng, Fazriq Razif, Wong Vin Sean, Aaron Tai and Low Han Chen while the girls’ team will consist of Siti Nurshuhaini Azman, Ong Xin Yee, Siti Zulaikha Azmi, Vannee Gobi, Chong Jie Yu, Lai Ting Cen, Carmen Ting and Lee Xin Jie.-Bernama