YPM allocates RM2.2m through ‘Skim Anak Angkat’ this year

KUALA KRAI: Yayasan Pelajaran MARA (YPM) has allocated RM2.2 million through the ‘Skim Anak Angkat’ (SAA) or student adoption scheme to help 1,800 selected primary and secondary school students nationwide this year.

Its chairman Datuk Mohd Razman Yaacob (pix) said out of that number, 387 primary school students and 1,279 secondary school students have received the sponsorship through an allocation of RM1.01 million since January.

“Among the criteria for students selected to receive these sponsorship is that they must be from the B40 and asnaf groups. All these students will receive a monthly stipend of RM80 for the primary school category and RM100 for secondary,“ he said.

He said this to reporters after presenting school aid through the YPM Coastal Education Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) tour series at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bahagia, here today.

Mohd Razman said 80 per cent of the funds received through SAA were contributions from corporate companies and individuals while the rest came from YPM’s own funds.

He said the SAA is a scheme introduced through the Seksyen Pembiayaan Pendidikan (SPP) for the school level, while for Form Six and university students, YPM also introduced the Skim Dana Ehsan Pendidikan (SDEP).

“For SDEP, we will distribute donations through two categories, which are in the form of equipment such as laptop and one-off cash between RM700 to RM1,200 per student,“ he said.

He said through YPM’s CSR programme in Kelantan, a total of RM38,000 had been allocated to 355 primary and secondary school students to assist and help the underprivileged group so that they would not be marginalised when pursuing higher education.-Bernama