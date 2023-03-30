Zahid: Govt to create database for micro, small, medium enterprises

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will create a database that contains all the information about micro, small and medium enterprises (PMKS) under 66 agencies and institutions in the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said the decision made at the 2023 National Entrepreneur Development and PMKS Council (MPUPK) meeting today, aims to ensure proper data sharing and information coordination.

“It is to ensure that any form of training, monitoring, loans and grant funds can be coordinated so that there is no overlap,“ he said after chairing the meeting at the Parliament building, today.

He said the meeting also decided that entrepreneurs in Sabah and Sarawak should be given priority by developing their talent and potential, as well as channeling sufficient funds to carry out the entrepreneur creation programme, including simplifying the registration process.

Ahmad Zahid who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development said the coordination of vendor entrepreneurs must be done to ensure that the country’s achievement in the PMKS sector is higher than the current rate of 37 per cent.

In addition, he said an e-commerce network was needed to create a new market for products and services produced by PMKS.

MPUPK was formed as the main platform for discussing programmes and initiatives for the development of entrepreneurs and PMKS in line with the aspirations of the National Entrepreneurship Policy 2030 (DKN 2030).

The meeting was the first one held after the formation of the Unity Government. -Bernama