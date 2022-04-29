Zaini Ujang among four Malaysians conferred Japanese prestigious award

KUALA LUMPUR: Secretary General of Ministry of Environment and Water Datuk Seri Dr Zaini Ujang(pix) is among four Malaysians conferred with Japan's prestigious award in recognition for their contribution in strengthening bilateral ties in the field of energy, environment, water and higher education.

The Embassy of Japan in Malaysia said Dr Zaini received the prestigious Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star award for taking an important role in deepening the bilateral relations in the fields of energy, environment and water by promoting water-related projects such as improvement on non-revenue water and construction of sewage treatment plants.

“Datuk Seri Ir Dr Zaini also contributed to the academic and personal exchange between Malaysia and Japan through his energetic engagement in the establishment of the Malaysia-Japan International Institute of Technology (MJIIT),“ said the embassy in a statement.

Meanwhile, the statement said former Secretary General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tan Sri Rastam Mohd Isa was conferred the same prestigious Japanese award for his contribution in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting friendship between Japan and Malaysia.

Rastam, who served as the secretary general from 2006 to 2011, played a significant role in expanding economic cooperation between the two countries through the exchange of the official note of the “Japan-Malaysia Economic Cooperation Agreement.”

“In 2007, Tan Sri Rastam arranged bilateral summit meeting during the then Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi’s visit to Japan in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Japan-Malaysia diplomatic relations.

“Subsequently, Malaysian Government received a first official visit by the then Prime Minister Abe Shinzo organised by Tan Sri Rastam, which resulted in issuance of the joint statement on “Everlasting Friendship and Farreaching Partnership: Towards a Common Future.” it added.

The statement said founder and Group Executive Chairman of Silverlake Axis Ltd and Honorary Patron of Japan Graduates’ Association of Malaysia (JAGAM), Goh Peng Ooi was conferred with Japan's The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette for improving Japanese companies’ digital businesses by establishing a Japan-Malaysia joint venture in Malaysia and providing innovative information system for retail businesses.

“In addition, during his stay in Japan as the first Malaysian student sponsored by the Japanese Government and studied at the University of Tokyo, he established the Malaysian International Student Association (MSAJ) in Japan and helped Malaysian students living in Japan,“ said the statement.

It said Goh has played an essential role for 40 years by providing financial support and giving effective advice to executive members of JAGAM.

Former local employee of Embassy of Japan in Malaysia, Roslaile Abdul Hamed, was conferred with The Order of the Sacred Treasure, Silver Rays for her contribution in enhancing Japan-Malaysia economic relationship by facilitating personal connections between Japanese diplomats and Malaysian government officers as well as business people.-Bernama