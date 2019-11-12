1,047 detained since 2013 in connection with fake MyKad syndicates

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1047 civilians were arrested and charged under the National Registration Regulations 1990 from 2013 until Sept 30 this year, according to Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman.

He said during the period, 2,100 enforcement operations were conducted against syndicates selling or in possession of fake identity cards or other personal identification documents.

“The selling and issuing of these fake personal documents were carried out by irresponsible people out to make easy profits.

“As a result, full authority was given to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to investigate and charge them for committing the offence,” he said during question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said this in reply to a question from Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi (PAS-Tumpat) who inquired about statistics on fake MyKad syndicates since 2013. - Bernama