1.2km of Sungai KimKim cleaned, work to be complete within two days

JOHOR BARU: The cleaning process for Sungai KimKim went smoothly with 1.2km of the river cleaned as of Saturday, said Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian.

As such, he believed cleaning work on the river as a result of the discharge of chemical waste could be fully achieved within the next one or two days.

Meanwhile, he said that the pollution situation following the discharge of chemical waste in Pasir Gudang was under control and not dangerous.

This was based on the air quality index which was below the danger level as at 6pm yesterday.

“The reading of 0.17 PPM (particles per million) is not a dangerous reading as it is still below 2.0 PPM,”he said when asked to comment on the air quality index reading notice pasted by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Johor at the Pasir Gudang Indoor Stadium last night.

Meanwhile, the number of people who went for check-ups at the screening centre had gone down compared to the previous days which showed a good sign.

“The number of victims seeking treatment at the hospital day by day had also decreased,” he said.

Earlier, Osman spent about an hour visiting members of the public seeking early treatment at the Medic Base, Pasir Gudang Municipal Council Indoor Stadium. — Bernama