PONTIAN: A total of 1,710 members and officers of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will be on duty to maintain public order and security during the Tanjung Piai by-election here, starting Oct 31.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said among their tasks will be at the polling stations, maintaining security on nomination day and at the vote counting centres.

“We have categorised the by-election into three phases; the first phase is the nomination day, the second is the campaign period, and the third phase is polling day.

“The total force of 1,710 include 241 senior officers and 1,469 policemen. We will also get help from outside the district, comprising 845 people including 93 officers and 752 members,” he told reporters at the Pontian District Police Headquarters, here today.

Asked if there was any improvement in the police standard operating procedure (SOP) based on the previous general elections, Mohd Kamarudin said there was no difference except for the increase in personnel and officers on duty as focus will be on Tanjung Piai.

“We believe the parties involved will work hard to ensure their party’s success, so we will step up efforts to ensure that elements that could disrupt the (by-election) process are be avoided,” he said.

“We will ensure that the nomination and voting process will go smoothly including safety and traffic aspects.

“Most importantly, I hope that they (supporters of the party) are calm, control themselves and will not make any provocation that will cause any untoward incidents,“ he said.

He also said he would also monitor the social media for cyber criminal offences during the by-election. — Bernama