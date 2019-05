KUALA LUMPUR: The Sungai Besi Expressway (Besraya), the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) and the Kajang-Seremban Expressway (Lekas) users will enjoy a 10% to 20% toll discount in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration on June 5.

The concessionaire, IJM Corporation Berhad, through its toll division, said the discount would take effect from 12am until 11.59pm on the same day.

“The road users using the Mines and Loke Yew Toll Plaza at Besraya will receive a 20 per cent toll discount; Pantai Dalam Toll Plaza, PJS2 Toll Plaza and PJS5 Toll Plaza at NPE are also given 20 per cent toll discount while Ampangan Toll Plaza (Lekas) users are given a 10 per cent discounts.

“This gift is to support the government’s intention to ease the burden of the people and as a Corporate Responsibility Initiative in conjunction with Aidilfitri for consumers who want to return home,“ IJM Toll Division chief operating officer Wan Salwani Wan Yusoff said in the statement.

In addition, Wan Salwani said the highway patrolling team would be assigned to ensure that traffic conditions along the highway were under control and would provide assistance as quickly as possible to the user if problems arose.

“Follow our social media channels on Twitter @Besrayatrafik, @NPEtrafik and @Lekastrafik; and on Instagram #Besrayahighway, #npehighway and #Lekashighway. For inquiry please contact our 24-hour hotline at 1-800-88-0999 (Besraya), 1-300-88-1010 (NPE) and 1-800-88-8021 (Lekas),“ she said.

The Lekas expressway provides access to users from eastern Kuala Lumpur via the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2), Ampang, Cheras and Kajang to Kuala Pilah and Seremban; while users heading towards Melaka and Johor can use the North-South Expressway after exiting the Paroi Intersection of Lekas.

For users who want to go to Pahang, they can exit at Ampangan junction before proceeding to Jalan Jelebu. — Bernama