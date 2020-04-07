10 gang members nabbed in Perak for violent crimes

IPOH: Ten members of a gang including the leader have been arrested for being allegedly involved in murders and other violent crimes in Perak between 2015 and last year.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said the suspects, aged between 27 and 50, were arrested in a raid here on March 13.

He said the arrests were the result of joint investigations by the Perak Criminal Investigation Department and Bukit Aman under the Op Cantas Subaru Kanthan launched in October last year.

“The group was involved in a number of criminal cases including murders, brawls that led to serious injuries and vandalism from 2015 to last year,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the suspects, who are from Ipoh and Batu Gajah, also had records for drug activities.

Police were still hunting for several other members of the gang, he added.

“To prevent the group’s activities from going rampant, we invoked the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) and conducted investigations under Section 130V Chapter VI B of the Penal Code,“ he added.

According to Razarudin, the suspects have been remanded for 28 days until Thursday under Section 4(5) of Sosma.

Investigation papers had been sent to the Attorney-General’s Chambers and the suspects would be charged in the Ipoh sessions court tomorrow, he said. — Bernama