GEORGE TOWN: About 10 corruption cases per month involving civil servants were recorded in Penang last year, an alarming figure.

State Secretary Datuk Seri Farizan Darus said in view of this, the Penang government would continue to work at raising awareness towards curbing corruption and abuse of power among its civil servants.

“From the corruption statistics in Penang last year, 115 of the recorded cases involved accepting bribes, making false claims, misuse of post or position and others, and the number is worrying.

“As for misconduct, 44 cases involved absenteeism, coming late to work, not using the punch card, taking drugs and submitting false medical chits were recorded last year,” he said in his speech at a civil servants’ gathering with Penang Chief Minister, Chow Kon Yeow, here today.

Farizan expressed hope that cases of corruption, abuse of power and misconduct could be reduced by 40% this year and urged the heads of department to coordinate all the work processes and procedures so as to make these more transparent and efficient.

He said early intervention was also needed by reviewing the standard operating procedure of every task so as to rid of any room for graft or power abuse by civil servants.

Farizan said the existence of hardy systems and procedures and ridding of or reducing red tape, as well as speeding up service delivery could help prevent corruption.

“I will continue to work closely with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to detect and arrest civil servants involved in corruption to curb the problem in Penang,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said the uncertain world economic condition, including in Malaysia, had resulted in a tight financial situation that necessitated more efficient and prudent spending.

“The management needs to be more careful and efficient, possess integrity and practise the principle of best value for money in making purchases or procurement for the government,” he added. — Bernama