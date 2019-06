KUALA LUMPUR: Ten men were detained after they were believed to have been involved in a fight at an entertainment centre in Scott Garden, Jalan Klang Lama, Brickfields here early this morning.

Head of the Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department (CID), SAC Rusdi Md Isa said in the incident at about 3.15am, a group of men aged between 13 and 37 years was said to have come to the entertainment centre before hitting one of the patrons.

“The incident occurred when the 34-year-old victim accidentally knocked the shoulder of one of the suspects when they were in the entertainment centre.

“Later, a misunderstanding occurred between the two men to the extent that the victim was hit until outside the centre while other suspects also hit the victim,“he said in a statement here today.

As a result, all the suspects were detained and a remand application would be made to carry out further investigation under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting. — Bernama