ISKANDAR PUTRI: The Johor State Legislative Assembly was today told that about 10% of Muslims in the state were believed to practise liberalism.

State Islamic Religious Affairs, Agriculture and Rural Development Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi said the results of the special investigation team formed by the Johor State Islamic Affairs Department (Jainj) earlier this year found that most of these people were in their 40s and 50s, and intellectuals such as lecturers and engineers.

“This liberalism is still under control in the state, but the Johor government still views this matter seriously.

“The Johor State Government is constantly implementing efforts to curb the spread of this thinking by carrying out investigations and monitoring,“ he said at the State Legislative Assembly here today.

In reply to a question from Datuk Samsolbari Jamali (BN–Semarang) and a supplementary question from Datuk Hasni Mohamad (BN–Benut) on the steps taken by the Johor Government to tackle liberalism, Tosrin said the state government had increased efforts to safeguard the people’s faith through investigations and continuous monitoring of social sites like Instagram, Facebook, Whatsapp and Skype.

He said books on the dangers of liberalism and religious pluralism on the faith have also been published and the issue discussed through Friday sermons.

“Collaborations with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Special Branch have also been initiated to strengthen investigations while Jainj also worked with the Sunnah Wal Jamaah Institute of the University of Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia to give an understanding to the community about the true teachings of Islam based on the Sunnah of Wal Jamaah faith.” — Bernama