100-day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia programme rehearsal conducted smoothly

KUALA LUMPUR: The full dress rehearsal of the 100-Day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia programme that will be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) starting tomorrow went well under new norms and with strict compliance of the standard operating procedure (SOP).

The four-day programme is scheduled to be launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at 1.30pm tomorrow.

The programme, organised by the Shared Prosperity Delivery Unit (SEPADU) of the Prime Minister’s Department, will run from 9 am to 10 pm and includes a gallery showcasing ministerial achievements, aid programmes, exhibitions by ministries and agencies, cultural performances as well as sales by entrepreneurs and exhibitions.

There will be over 130 kiosks involving 31 ministries and 102 entrepreneurs throughout the entire programme, along with other activities, including the Keluarga Malaysia Career Carnival and discounted summons by the Road Transport Ministry and the Royal Malaysian Police.

The programme will be conducted under strict SOP to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and visitors are limited to 10,350 individuals at any one time, compared to the actual capacity of over 20,000. Organisers have been asked to ensure physical distancing is practised throughout the programme.

The number of visitors will be managed by registration QR codes along with a special team assigned to control and issue reminders about SOP compliance.

The Keluarga Malaysia concept, which stresses on inclusiveness, togetherness and gratitude, was introduced by Ismail Sabri in his inaugural speech after being appointed the ninth prime minister of Malaysia following the formation of a new government in August. — Bernama