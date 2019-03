KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor Immigration Department detained 100 illegal immigrants during an operation that was carried out in the early hours of the morning in Petaling Jaya.

Those arrested were aged between one and 50, comprising 94 Indonesians (40 men, 46 women, five boys and three girls), two Pakistani men, one Cambodian woman and two men from India.

In a statement today, Selangor Immigration director Mohamad Shukri Nawi said the operation which involved 76 immigration officers and personnel, including four officers from the Selangor National Registration Department (NRD), was conducted based on public complaints and intelligence.

“The operation started at 12.45am and ended at 2.30am at the Jalan Mawar housing area in Kampung Sungai Kayu Ara, Petaling Jaya. We carried out checks on 180 foreigners but detained only 100 of them for various immigration offences,” he said.

He added that most of those arrested were fast asleep and the raiding teams had to repeatedly knock on their doors before entering the premises, he said.

Mohamad Shukri said they were taken to the Immigration Department’s Enforcement Division Office and would later be held at the Semenyih Immigration Depot for further action. — Bernama