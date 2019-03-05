11 car sales companies hauled up for failing to charge 10% deposit from buyers

SHAH ALAM: The Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry hauled up 11 car sales companies in Selangor for not charging vehicle buyers the 10% deposit in “Ops 0 Peratus Deposit” conducted statewide yesterday.

Its state chief enforcement officer Azman Adam said the companies involved were among 35 companies selling new and used cars which were inspected in the operation from 10am to 6pm, involving nine personnel and an enforcement officer.

“We found that these people took less than 10% deposit from buyers and this means they are in violation of Section 31 (1) of the Hire Purchase Act 1967,“ he told a press conference, here today.

He said the section provides for a fine of up to RM100,000 for the first offence and for the second or subsequent offence a fine not exceeding RM250,000, upon conviction.

According to him, the companies aimed at increasing sales by not charging the 10% deposit for their vehicles.

He said such a situation could cause problems to buyers in the event of an accident or a vehicle being withdrawn by the bank.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, he said the ministry had seized about five tonnes of milk powder from a premises in the Klang Valley which was found to have re-packaged the milk without a valid halal certification and logo.

“In the raid on Feb 28, the company was found to import milk from New Zealand and then repackage it in a smaller packets of 1kg and 500g for the local market.

“We doubt whether during the packaging process and storage of the milk, the premises complied with the proper procedures and whether the equipment used was clean or handled in accordance with regulations,“ he said.

He said the case was being investigated under Paragraph 5 (1) of the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking of Halal) 2011, that all imported food and goods marketed in Malaysia cannot be described as halal unless it is certified halal by foreign halal certification bodies recognised by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia.

He said if found guilty of the offence the company could be fined up to RM200,000. — Bernama