11 ex-PKR MPs have yet to formally join Bersatu

KUALA LUMPUR: The 11 MPs who left PKR are using the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) logo during this Parliament sitting for strategic reasons, according to Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said they have not joined Bersatu yet and are currently carrying out a technical evaluation.

“We are waiting for Bersatu to complete its party election as well as hold its annual general assembly.

“The party is also planning to amend its constitution, we will wait until then before making a decision,“ said Zuraida, who is also the Local Government and Housing Minister, at a press conference in Parliament.

Asked if she had submitted an application to join PPBM as a member, she said they will meet the party soon to find the best method for them to join it.

She also denied that there were plans to set up a new party.

“It is only three years to the next general election, it would not be practical for us to set up a new party and contest in it,“ she added.

The defections of the 11 MPs from PKR in February was among the reasons that led to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

Besides Zuraida, the other 10 are Datuk Seri Mohd Azmin Ali (Gombak), Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (Indera Mahkota), Baru Bian (Selangau), Ali Biju (Saratok), Datuk Kamaruddin Jaafar (Bandar Tun Razak), ), Datuk Seri Santhara Kumar (Segamat), Datuk Mansor Othman (Nibong Tebal), Jonathan Yasin (Ranau). Datuk Rashid Hasnon (Batu Pahat) and Willie Mongin (Puncak Borneo).