11 food premises ordered to close in Seremban: Exco

SEREMBAN: Eleven food premises in the district have been ordered to close for 14 days by the Negri Sembilan State Health Department for committing various offences, including operating in unhygienic conditions.

Negri Sembilan Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan said the hygiene level at the food premises were low and they were found to be flouting critical aspects and were given 14 days to clean up under the Section 11 of the Food Act 1983.

“Forty-eight food premises were inspected today and 11 were ordered to close. Among the offences identified are owners failed to ensure the premises were maintained in good condition, not undergoing food handlers training, failing to have food handlers injected, not wearing proper attires such as aprons and for not storing food properly.

“In the same operation, 90 notices were also issued under Section 32B of the same Act, involving compounds amounting to RM32,400,” he told reporters after an operation here today.

The operation carried out in Seremban district involved nine teams - three teams from the Seremban District Health Office (PKD) and one team from each PKD throughout the state.

Meanwhile, he said that as of June this year, 4,474 food premises in the state were inspected and 46 of them ordered to be closed.

He said 1,022 notices were also issued to owners and food operators for various offences under Section 32B of the same Act, involving compounds amounting to RM290,100 in the state during the same period.

For last year, Veerapan said 6,662 food premises were inspected with 109 premises ordered to be closed, while 1,178 compound notices were issued amounting to RM220,200. — Bernama