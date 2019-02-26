11 foreign women offering sexual services at a budget hotel detained

PETALING JAYA: Eleven foreign women were detained after they were suspected of offering sexual services at a budget hotel in Sunway Mentari, Petaling Jaya, here last night.

A staff officer from the Secret Society, Gambling and Vice Investigation Division (D7) of the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK), DSP Mohd Khaizam Ahmad Shahabudin said in the hour-long operation beginning at 9.30pm, the police also detained four local men aged between 20 and 30 years who were customers for the sex services.

“The 10 women of Thai nationality and an Indonesian woman aged between 22 and 33 years are believed to have begun their activities five days ago,” he told reporters, here today.

He said that based on preliminary investigation, the syndicate advertised their sex services in a website page and social media applications such as WhatsApp.

“Customers are charged a fee of RM230 for for an hour of services while RM950 for customers wishing to spend the night,” he said.

All those detained were taken to the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters for further action, he added. — Bernama