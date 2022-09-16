11 more victims of job scam in Cambodia brought home

PUTRAJAYA: Eleven more Malaysians who fell victim to job scam syndicates in Cambodia arrived safely at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 at 11.55 pm yesterday.

In a statement today, Foreign Ministry said as of yesterday, a total of 123 out of 153 victims of such syndicates have been rescued.

“The ministry would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to the Government of Cambodia through the country’s authorities for the excellent cooperation given in locating and rescuing the victims.

“The ministry through the Malaysian Embassy in Phnom Penh will contin

ue to work closely with Cambodian authorities to locate and rescue the victims, to enable them to return home safely,” it said.

According to the statement, individuals or relatives of Malaysian citizens involved in fraudulent job offer syndicates abroad can contact the ministry directly through the Consular Assistance Unit for Malaysians Abroad via e-mail at bkrm@kln.gov.my.

“In addition, the Malaysian Embassy in Phnom Penh can also be contacted via e-mail at mwphnompenh@kln.gov.my,” it said. - Bernama