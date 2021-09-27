11 nabbed for trespassing into Amanjaya Forest Reserve

IPOH: Eleven individuals, including a woman were detained for trespassing into the Amanjaya Forest Reserve in the Hulu Perak district, early this morning.

State Forestry director Datuk Mohamed Zin Yusop said the individuals were detained at about 1am today after the department received information about a group of people who were said to be participating in a four-wheel-drive extreme driving activity in the forest reserve.

“Our initial investigations revealed that they had entered the Amanjaya Forest Reserve and were heading to the Temenggor Forest Reserve for camping activities.

“All of them were found to have committed an offence by entering the forest reserve without permission from the Perak Forestry Department after they failed to produce the necessary documents,” he said in a statement here today.

He said all the suspects were detained while five four-wheel-drive vehicles were seized and taken to the Forestry Department storage facility in Bandariang, Gerik.

He said all the individuals who were detained at the Gerik Police Station have been released on police bail.

They are being investigated under Section 47(1) National Forestry Act (Adoption) Enactment 1985 for entering a forest permanent forest reserve without a permit which provides for a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or imprisonment for up to three years or both, if convicted. — Bernama